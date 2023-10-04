Fedex (BER:FDX) Price Target Increased by 18.16% to 289.82

The average one-year price target for Fedex (BER:FDX) has been revised to 289.82 / share. This is an increase of 18.16% from the prior estimate of 245.27 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 200.48 to a high of 376.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.33% from the latest reported closing price of 253.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fedex. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.46%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 215,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,854K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,885K shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 13,183K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,569K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 1.01% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,765K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,797K shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 5.92% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,573K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,813K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,051K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,020K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 0.54% over the last quarter.

