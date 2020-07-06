FedEx Benefits From Surge in Ground Revenues Amid Pandemic

We recently issued an updated report on FedEx Corporation FDX.

FedEx's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results were aided by increase in e-commerce sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for door-to-door delivery of essentials is rising thanks to pandemic-induced social-distancing protocols, quarantine and lockdowns. Notably, FedEx Ground revenues have surged 20% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 owing to residential delivery volume growth. Higher Ground revenues are partly offsetting the coronavirus-related adversities.

To combat the COVID-19 related headwinds, the company has undertaken several cost-reduction initiatives including temporary workforce reductions, deferring non-essential investments and reducing discretionary spending. For fiscal 2021, the company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $4.9 billion, which indicate a 17% decline from fiscal 2020 levels.

However, low commercial volumes due to large-scale business closures hurt FedEx's revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. With the pandemic continuing, the situation remains uncertain. Although commercial volumes have been improving since May, yet it is below year-ago levels.

Persistent weakness in FedEx’s primary revenue generating segment, FedEx Express, is another concern. FedEx Express revenues have declined 5% year over year in fiscal 2020 due to 5% reduction in package revenues and 6% fall in freight revenues.

