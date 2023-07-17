News & Insights

US Markets
FDX

FedEx appoints new CFO

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

July 17, 2023 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Adds background on cost cuts in paragraph 4-6

July 17 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N on Monday appointed former CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide John Dietrich as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 1.

He will succeed Michael Lenz, who will serve as a senior advisor until the end of this year.

FedEx said Dietrich, a veteran in the aviation and air cargo space, has held numerous leadership roles at Atlas Air Worldwide since 1999.

The package delivery company also made other appointments within its finance team as it attempts to revamp its business and protect margins in a rapidly changing economy.

Last fiscal year, FedEx slashed about 29,000 jobs, retired 18 planes, shuttered offices and pared back profit-sapping Sunday deliveries.

Shares of the Memphis-based company were down 1% in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.