FedEx Appoints Marshall Witt As SVP And CFO Of FedEx Freight

October 06, 2025 — 09:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) announced Monday that Marshall Witt, formerly the chief financial officer of TD SYNNEX, has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer of FedEx Freight, effective October 15.

Witt comes to FedEx after serving as CFO of TD SYNNEX for the past 12 years. He brings strong capital allocation, M&A, and spin-off experience, having overseen TD SYNNEX's spin-off of Concentrix in 2020.

Prior to joining TD SYNNEX, Witt spent 15 years at FedEx, primarily within the FedEx Freight finance organization where he most recently served as senior vice president of finance and controller.

The company previously announced that John Smith will serve as president and chief executive officer and Brad Martin will serve as chairman of the board of FedEx Freight, with both appointments effective upon the spin-off of the company.

Witt's appointment rounds out FedEx Freight's executive leadership team as FedEx prepares for the separation of FedEx Freight into an independent company.

Previously, Mike Rodgers was appointed chief technology officer, Eddie Klank was appointed chief human resources and legal officer, Mike Lyons was appointed chief specialized services and commercial officer as well as Clint McCoy was appointed chief operating officer.

