Markets
FDX

FedEx Announces Increased Dividend; Announces Board Changes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) announced a series of business and corporate governance actions consistent with its efforts to drive long-term value creation for stakeholders. The company is adding two independent directors, Amy Lane and Jim Vena, to its Board effective immediately. These appointments were made in connection with a cooperation agreement with the D. E. Shaw group. Also, the D. E. Shaw group has agreed to certain customary voting and standstill provisions.

The FedEx Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share on its common stock. This represents a $0.40 per share, or 53 percent, increase from the previous dividend of $0.75. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2022.

The company also announced that its cash-based long-term incentive program for fiscal 2023 through 2025 includes an additional performance metric tied to FedEx's total shareholder return relative to a broad market index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular