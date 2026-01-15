FedEx Adds 17 Electric Trucks To Delivery Fleet In Japan

(RTTNews) - Federal Express Corporation (FDX) on Thursday said it has expanded its zero-tailpipe emissions fleet in Japan with the deployment of 17 electric trucks, supporting its goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

FedEx has introduced Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter and Isuzu ELF EVs for parcel pickup and delivery in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Osaka. Each vehicle has a 1.5-ton payload and is expected to reduce tailpipe emissions by about 3.3 metric tons per vehicle per year, compared with diesel-powered trucks.

The move supports Japan's climate targets, including a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 versus 2013 levels and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

"These new EVs will reduce emissions on high-density urban routes while helping us maintain the speed and quality our customers expect," said Kei Alan Kubota, managing director of FedEx Japan.

