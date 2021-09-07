Federer-backed shoemaker On aims for over $12 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Repeats to add company ticker symbol

Sept 7 (Reuters) - On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, is targeting a valuation of more than $12.33 billion in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The company plans to sell 31.1 million shares in the IPO, priced between $18 and $20 per share. It would raise $622 million at the top end of the price range.

Reuters had reported in April that the shoemaker was targeting a listing in autumn that could fetch it a valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion.

On's existing shareholders are offering around 5.66 million shares in the IPO. The company will not get any proceeds from the sale of those shares.

The Zurich-based company was founded in 2010 by Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti. Federer invested in the company in 2019, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the offering. On plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ONON."

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Aditya Soni)

