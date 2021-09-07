Federer-backed shoemaker On aims for over $12 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Sept 7 (Reuters) - On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, is targeting a valuation of over $12.33 billion for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

