Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.52%, the lowest has been 3.89%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMN is 0.13%, an increase of 25.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.23% to 3,495K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 375K shares.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 98,096.27% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 28.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 25.98% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 7.01% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 49.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc.

