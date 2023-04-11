Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.55%, the lowest has been 3.89%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMN is 0.08%, a decrease of 36.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.19% to 3,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 55.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 93.12% over the last quarter.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 53.73% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc.

