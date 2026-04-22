Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FMN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/23/26, Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (Symbol: FMN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.045, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of FMN's recent stock price of $11.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FMN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.37 per share, with $11.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.29.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.