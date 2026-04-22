Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FMN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FMN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FMN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.37 per share, with $11.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.29.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.