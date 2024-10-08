Is Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund A (QASGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Small Cap Growth fund seekers should consider taking a look at Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund A (QASGX). QASGX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

The world of Small Cap Growth funds is an area filled with options, such as QASGX. These funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks that sport large growth opportunities and market capitalization of less than $2 billion. The companies in these portfolios are usually on the smaller side, and are in up-and-coming industries and markets.

History of Fund/Manager

Federated is responsible for QASGX, and the company is based out of Pittsburgh, PA. Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund A made its debut in September of 2005, and since then, QASGX has accumulated about $79.93 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 9.24%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of -0.69%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.35%, the standard deviation of QASGX over the past three years is 22.58%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 24.48% compared to the category average of 17.29%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. QASGX has a 5-year beta of 1.18, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -6.9, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 93.17% of its assets in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $4.68 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Health

Finance

Industrial Cyclical

With turnover at about 78%, this fund is making more trades in a given year than the category average.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, QASGX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.28% compared to the category average of 1.01%. QASGX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund A ( QASGX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund A ( QASGX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about QASGX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.

