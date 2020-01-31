Federated Investors Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Federated Investors Inc. (FII) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Jan. 31, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to FederatedInvestors.com

To listen to the call, dial 844-369-8770 (US) or 862-298-0840 (International).

For a replay call, dial 877-481-4010 (US) or 919-882-2331 (International) with access code 57109.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.