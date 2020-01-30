Markets
Federated Investors, Inc Reveals Rise In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $82.11 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $61.54 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $358.03 million from $307.22 million last year.

Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $82.11 Mln. vs. $61.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $358.03 Mln vs. $307.22 Mln last year.

