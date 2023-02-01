Federated Hermes Updates Holdings in Rezolute (RZLT)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.55MM shares of Rezolute Inc (RZLT). This represents 19.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.19MM shares and 20.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 136.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 400.08% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is $12.85. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 400.08% from its latest reported closing price of $2.57.

The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RZLT is 0.3099%, a decrease of 3.5447%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 24,693K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,310,800 shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 3,215,300 shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,973,205 shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001,926 shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 18.81% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 1,815,805 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,537,684 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rezolute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

