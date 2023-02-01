Federated Hermes Updates Holdings in P10, Inc. (PX)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.18MM shares of P10, Inc. Class A Common Stock (PX). This represents 7.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.82MM shares and 12.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.82% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for P10, Inc. is $15.01. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.82% from its latest reported closing price of $11.30.

The projected annual revenue for P10, Inc. is $244MM, an increase of 31.35%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00, an increase of 339.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in P10, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PX is 0.3601%, a decrease of 24.8055%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 31,477K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,771,662 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,181,933 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,861,302 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893,862 shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PX by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 2,252,249 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888,157 shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PX by 17.61% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,780,757 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760,209 shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PX by 1.03% over the last quarter.

P10, Inc. Declares $0.03 Dividend

P10, Inc. said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $11.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=31).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

P10 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P10 is a niche-oriented private markets investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm believes the combination of RCP Advisors, Bonaccord Capital Partners, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, Hark Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates the best-in-class franchise in private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented, market leading private markets products and services to its underlying fund sponsors and limited partners around the globe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.