Federated Hermes Updates Holdings in aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.23MM shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE). This represents 18.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.22MM shares and 18.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 794.35% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for aTyr Pharma is $20.57. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 794.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.30.

The projected annual revenue for aTyr Pharma is $7MM, an increase of 243.64%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.83.

Fund Sentiment

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in aTyr Pharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LIFE is 0.1466%, an increase of 89.3201%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.03% to 28,392K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VR Adviser holds 10,698,889 shares representing 36.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398,889 shares, representing an increase of 86.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 655.39% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,900,000 shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,265,000 shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tikvah Management holds 1,350,833 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,146,952 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atyr Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases.

