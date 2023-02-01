Federated Hermes Updates Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.59MM shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Class A Common Stock (ARIS). This represents 9.76% of the company.

In the last filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported owning 10.15% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.36% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is $20.50. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 32.36% from its latest reported closing price of $15.49.

The projected annual revenue for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is $421MM, an increase of 38.11%. The projected annual EPS is $1.66, an increase of 170.86%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Water Solutions, Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARIS is 0.1116%, a decrease of 23.7140%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 27,246K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,928,442 shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,588,600 shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885,000 shares, representing an increase of 27.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 21.07% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,804,050 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346,078 shares, representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,342,900 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472,160 shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 89.74% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,205,156 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131,837 shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 60.68% over the last quarter.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Declares $0.09 Dividend

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $15.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 3.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=52).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Aris Water Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.