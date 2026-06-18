Federated Hermes Touches All-Time High: How to Play the Stock Now?

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI have touched its all-time high of $59.68 during yesterday’s trading session before closing at $59.29.

The FHI stock has gained 13.9% year to date, significantly outperforming the industry, which has lost 7.4% over the same period. FHI has also outperformed its close peers, BlackRock, Inc. BLK and Ares Management Corporation ARES. BlackRock and Ares Management shares have lost 1.2% and 20.6%, respectively, year to date.

Price Performance



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Let’s now take a closer look at the factors supporting FHI’s momentum.

Major Factors at Play for Federated Hermes

Inorganic Growth Efforts Continue to Drive AUM: Federated Hermes has been strengthening its private markets and investment capabilities through strategic acquisitions over the years. In April 2026, the company acquired an 80% stake in FCP Fund Manager, L.P., a U.S.-based real estate investment manager. The transaction expanded its private markets and alternatives platform in the United States while complementing its U.K. real estate operations.

Earlier, in April 2025, Federated Hermes acquired a majority stake in Rivington Energy Management Limited, strengthening its infrastructure platform and private markets offering. Further, the acquisition of C.W. Henderson and Associates, Inc. in 2022 strengthened its separately managed account business.

Through these acquisitions, Federated Hermes continues to expand its presence across asset classes and geographic markets. Its inorganic growth initiatives have supported steady growth in assets under management (AUM), which increased at a 7.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the five years ended 2025, with the momentum continuing in the first quarter of 2026. These efforts are expected to support long-term AUM growth and enhance the company's revenue-generating capabilities.

Strength in Money Market Business: Federated Hermes continues to benefit from its strong position in the money market space. The company's money market assets expanded at a 10.2% CAGR over the five years ended 2025, with the momentum continuing in the first quarter of 2026.

The U.S. asset-management industry has continued to benefit from robust demand for money market products and cash-management solutions so far in 2026. Investors have maintained significant cash balances in money market funds to capture attractive short-term yields and preserve liquidity, providing a favorable backdrop for asset managers like FHI with sizable money market franchises.

Given this favorable industry backdrop, management expects money market strategies to remain attractive, as fund yields continue to compare favorably with direct market instruments and bank deposit rates. As such, continued growth in the money market AUM is likely to support overall asset growth and enhance the company's ability to offer a broader range of solutions to clients.

Strong Liquidity Supports Shareholder Returns: Federated Hermes maintains a solid liquidity position, providing financial flexibility and supporting its capital distribution activities. As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and other investments of $645.4 million, exceeding its long-term debt of $348.4 million. Further, it had no outstanding borrowings under its $350 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

As such, the company's healthy liquidity position continues to support its shareholder-friendly initiatives. In July 2025, Federated Hermes authorized its 18th share repurchase program, allowing it to buyback up to an additional 5 million shares of common stock. As of March 31, 2026, 4.6 million shares remained available under its existing repurchase authorizations. Apart from share buybacks, the company has consistently paid dividends since its initial public offering in 1998. In April 2026, it increased its quarterly dividend by 11.8% to 38 cents per share, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 6.6%. FHI currently offers a dividend yield of 2.6%, while its peers, BlackRock and Ares Management, have dividend yields of 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively.

Dividend Yield



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A Few Concerns Persist for Federated Hermes

Mounting Expenses: Federated Hermes has been witnessing a steady increase in operating expenses. Although the metric declined in 2021, operating expenses recorded a five-year (ended 2025) CAGR of 4.5%, primarily driven by intangible asset-related costs.

Further, expense growth continued in the first quarter of 2026, due to higher distribution costs associated with increased average money market fund assets and elevated incentive compensation. With additional FCP acquisition-related costs expected in the second quarter of 2026, expense pressures are likely to persist in the near term.

Expense Growth Trend



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Dependence on Investment Advisory Fees: Net investment advisory fees account for a substantial portion of FHI's revenues. As of March 31, 2026, these fees comprised 66.7% of total revenues. As such, the company's financial performance remains closely tied to the level of managed assets.

Significant fluctuations in the fair value of securities held by the funds and other products advised by Federated Hermes, or elevated client redemptions, could adversely affect AUM levels. This, in turn, may hurt investment advisory fees, posing a headwind to the company's revenue growth and profitability.

FHI’s Bullish Analyst Expectations

Earnings estimates for Federated Hermes have moved upward for 2026 over the past month, while estimates for 2027 have remained unchanged. The anticipated estimates imply growth of 2.4% and 10.8% for 2026 and 2027, respectively, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Estimates Revision Trend



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Attractive Valuation for FHI Stock

FHI stock appears inexpensive relative to the industry. The company's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.1X is below the industry's 13.9X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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Meanwhile, BlackRock holds a P/E ratio of 18.7X, while Ares Management’s P/E ratio stands at 19.1X.

How to Approach FHI Stock Now

FHI's inorganic growth efforts, strength in the money market business and healthy liquidity position are expected to support its financial performance. The company is expected to continue rewarding shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Moreover, strong earnings growth estimates and FHI’s attractive valuation looks encouraging.

However, mounting expenses, driven by higher distribution costs and acquisition-related expenses, are likely to hurt the company's profitability in the near term. Its significant dependence on investment advisory fees remains a concern. Ongoing uncertainty in the private credit market amid weaker investor sentiment and rising redemption requests across the sector could weigh on fundraising activity and its AUM growth.

Hence, investors should not rush to buy the FHI stock now; instead, they should keep the stock on their radars and wait for a more attractive entry point. Those who already own the stock can continue to hold it, given its solid fundamentals.

At present, FHI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.