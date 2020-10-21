Dividends
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.16, the dividend yield is 4.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMN was $14.16, representing a -15.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.76 and a 41.46% increase over the 52 week low of $10.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

