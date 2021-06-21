Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.37, the dividend yield is 4.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMN was $15.37, representing a -8.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.76 and a 16.97% increase over the 52 week low of $13.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

