Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that FMN the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.47, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMN was $14.47, representing a -13.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.76 and a 44.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

