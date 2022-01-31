Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

The board of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of February, with investors receiving US$0.27 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Federated Hermes' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Federated Hermes was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:FHI Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Federated Hermes Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$0.96 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.2% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Federated Hermes has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.5% per year over the past five years. Federated Hermes definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Federated Hermes' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Federated Hermes might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Federated Hermes that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

