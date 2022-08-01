Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc.'s (NYSE:FHI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.27 per share on 15th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Federated Hermes' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Federated Hermes' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:FHI Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Federated Hermes Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.2% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Federated Hermes Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Federated Hermes has been growing its earnings per share at 5.6% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Federated Hermes Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Federated Hermes that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

