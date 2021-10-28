Federated Hermes' (NYSE:FHI) earnings growth rate lags the 53% return delivered to shareholders

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI), which saw its share price increase 42% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 37% (not including dividends). Also impressive, the stock is up 30% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Although Federated Hermes has shed US$123m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Federated Hermes was able to grow EPS by 5.5% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 42% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:FHI Earnings Per Share Growth October 28th 2021

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Federated Hermes the TSR over the last 1 year was 53%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Federated Hermes has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 53% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 10%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Federated Hermes .

But note: Federated Hermes may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

