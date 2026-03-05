Markets
FLCV

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

March 05, 2026 — 10:38 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: FLCV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 1.73% of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: FLCV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,202,655 worth of PRU, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:

PRU — last trade: $98.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2026 Jacques Chappuis Executive Vice President 1,000 $100.97 $100,970
02/11/2026 Joseph J. Wolk Director 400 $105.32 $42,128
02/17/2026 Thomas D. Stoddard Director 250 $102.97 $25,742

And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #107 largest holding among components of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: FLCV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $154,143 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:

XRAY — last trade: $13.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/24/2025 Leslie F. Varon Director 9,337 $10.71 $99,999
03/03/2026 Gregory T. Lucier Director 50,000 $14.15 $707,379

