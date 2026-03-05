Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: FLCV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 1.73% of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: FLCV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,202,655 worth of PRU, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:
PRU — last trade: $98.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2026
|Jacques Chappuis
|Executive Vice President
|1,000
|$100.97
|$100,970
|02/11/2026
|Joseph J. Wolk
|Director
|400
|$105.32
|$42,128
|02/17/2026
|Thomas D. Stoddard
|Director
|250
|$102.97
|$25,742
And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #107 largest holding among components of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: FLCV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $154,143 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:
XRAY — last trade: $13.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/24/2025
|Leslie F. Varon
|Director
|9,337
|$10.71
|$99,999
|03/03/2026
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|50,000
|$14.15
|$707,379
