Federated Hermes Increases Position in Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 5.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.70% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness is $30.97. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.70% from its latest reported closing price of $27.48.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness is $287MM, an increase of 28.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.09.

Fund Sentiment

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XPOF is 0.1366%, an increase of 70.7083%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.32% to 16,765K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,133,008 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099,650 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 38.07% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,875,000 shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824,422 shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 46.86% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,157,564 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176,921 shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 72.18% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 1,098,599 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115,124 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 49.14% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 912,923 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581,059 shares, representing an increase of 36.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 114.84% over the last quarter.

Xponential Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.