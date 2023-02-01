Federated Hermes Increases Position in Shotspotter (SSTI)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.32MM shares of Shotspotter Inc (SSTI). This represents 10.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.12MM shares and 10.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 969.31% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.12% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shotspotter is $46.31. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.12% from its latest reported closing price of $38.55.

The projected annual revenue for Shotspotter is $97MM, an increase of 30.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, a decrease of 18.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shotspotter. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SSTI is 0.1334%, an increase of 21.4229%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 7,950K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,320,100 shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262,584 shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 29.63% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 1,019,948 shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 961,683 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090,166 shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 603,794 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621,786 shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 0.78% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 600,000 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440,000 shares, representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 46.46% over the last quarter.

ShotSpotter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ShotSpotter is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

