Federated Hermes Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.30MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 11.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 5.07MM shares and 10.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.56% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $34.34. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.56% from its latest reported closing price of $27.35.

The projected annual revenue for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $63MM, an increase of 280.69%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.14.

Fund Sentiment

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 17.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RYTM is 0.2267%, an increase of 360.5223%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.76% to 71,162K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,026,892 shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364,094 shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 605.66% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,062,702 shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125,062 shares, representing an increase of 31.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 901.63% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,471,067 shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871,067 shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 430.53% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,016,580 shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928,380 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 127.85% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,912,306 shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

