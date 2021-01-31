Federated Hermes, Inc. Just Recorded A 6.0% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Last week, you might have seen that Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.9% to US$27.00 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Federated Hermes surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.23 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FHI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Federated Hermes' six analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.42b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 2.7% to US$3.16 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.02 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$30.83, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Federated Hermes analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 1.7%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Federated Hermes is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Federated Hermes following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Federated Hermes analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Federated Hermes (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

