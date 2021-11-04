Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.76, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHI was $34.76, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.15 and a 45.93% increase over the 52 week low of $23.82.

FHI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). FHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports FHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.18%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fhi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHI as a top-10 holding:

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZIG with an increase of 10.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FHI at 3.63%.

