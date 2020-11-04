Dividends
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 370.37% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.2, the dividend yield is 20.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHI was $25.2, representing a -34.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.26 and a 92.96% increase over the 52 week low of $13.06.

FHI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). FHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.09. Zacks Investment Research reports FHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.73%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

