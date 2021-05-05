Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.55, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHI was $30.55, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.99 and a 52.67% increase over the 52 week low of $20.01.

FHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports FHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.14%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

