Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -78.74% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHI was $27.24, representing a -28.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.26 and a 108.58% increase over the 52 week low of $13.06.

FHI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). FHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports FHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.4%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHI Dividend History page.

