Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.53, the dividend yield is 4.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHI was $25.53, representing a -33.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.26 and a 95.48% increase over the 52 week low of $13.06.

FHI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). FHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports FHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .28%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 33.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FHI at 2.07%.

