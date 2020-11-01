Federated Hermes, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.2% to hit US$364m. Federated Hermes also reported a statutory profit of US$0.85, which was an impressive 21% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:FHI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Federated Hermes' nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.39b in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 3.5% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to sink 16% to US$2.63 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.62 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$27.11, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Federated Hermes, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Federated Hermes is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.1% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Federated Hermes is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Federated Hermes' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Federated Hermes analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Federated Hermes you should be aware of.

