Federated Hermes Inc - Class B (FHI) Price Target Decreased by 11.93% to 39.17

The average one-year price target for Federated Hermes Inc - Class B (NYSE:FHI) has been revised to 39.17 / share. This is an decrease of 11.93% from the prior estimate of 44.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from the latest reported closing price of 33.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federated Hermes Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHI is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 83,305K shares. The put/call ratio of FHI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors holds 4,467K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,716K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 30.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,614K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 4.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,608K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,286K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 46.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 67.43% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $614.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020. Guided by its conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, its investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world- class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.