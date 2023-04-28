Federated Hermes Inc - Class B (FHI) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Federated Hermes Inc - Class B said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.48%, and the highest has been 8.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federated Hermes Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHI is 0.27%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 81,618K shares. The put/call ratio of FHI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federated Hermes Inc - Class B is 44.47. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from its latest reported closing price of 42.38.

The projected annual revenue for Federated Hermes Inc - Class B is 1,598MM, an increase of 6.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors holds 4,504K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 14.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,611K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 1.10% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,601K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 6.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,554K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 2,379K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $614.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020. Guided by its conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, its investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world- class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.

