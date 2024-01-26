Federated Hermes (FHI) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Fall

Federated Hermes, Inc.’s FHI fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 96 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line jumped 52.4% from the year-ago quarter.

An increase in net investment advisory fees and net administrative service fees are the major driving factors. Moreover, reduced expense levels were tailwinds.

Net income was $82.2 million, up 45.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per share of $3.40 for 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28. Last year, the company reported earnings per share of $2.65. Net income was $299 million, up 24.8% from the year-ago period.

Revenues Improve, Operating Expenses Decline

Total revenues improved 4.7% year over year to $391.5 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $396.4 million. The rise was driven by an increase in net investment advisory fees and net administrative service fees.

Revenues for 2023 improved 11.3% year over year to $1.61 billion. The top line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly net investment advisory fees grew 3% to $264.7 million. While net other service fees decreased 13% to $35.9 million, net administrative service fees jumped 19.9% to $90.9 million.

In the reported quarter, Federated Hermes derived 50% of its total revenues from money market assets, 29% from equity, 12% from fixed-income assets, 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset, and the remaining 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Total operating expenses declined 6.8% year over year to $288.9 million. Our expectation for the metric was $301.6 million.

Federated Hermes recorded net non-operating income of $14.7 million compared with $11.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and other investments, and total long-term debt were $560.7 million and $347.8 million compared with $521.8 million and $347.6 million, respectively, as of Dec 31, 2022.

Asset Position Increase

As of Dec 31, 2023, total managed assets were $757.6 billion, up 13% year over year. FHI witnessed money-market assets of $560 billion, up 17% year over year. Fixed-income assets increased 9.4% to $94.9 billion.

Equity assets of $79.3 billion declined 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, alternative/private market assets decreased 1.2% to $20.6 billion. Our expectations for money-market assets, fixed-income assets, equity assets and alternative/private market assets were $499.2 billion, $87.1 billion, $80.6 billion and $20.8 billion, respectively.

Average managed assets totaled $728 billion, up 15% year over year.

Capital Distribution Update

The company declared quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per share, which will be paid on Feb 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb 8.

The company repurchased 1,902,861 shares of its class B common stock for $61 million in the reported quarter.

Our Viewpoint

Federated Hermes displays substantial growth potential, supported by its diverse asset and product mix, and a solid liquidity position. Though uncertain markets pose concerns, a solid asset under management balance will likely aid its financials.

