Federated Hermes (FHI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Federated Hermes (FHI) reported revenue of $423.54 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.86 million, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Federated Hermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets : $19.43 billion versus $20.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $19.43 billion versus $20.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Multi-asset : $2.83 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.83 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Asset Class - Managed Assets - Money market : $637.12 billion versus $627.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $637.12 billion versus $627.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets : $11.88 billion compared to the $12.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11.88 billion compared to the $12.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Multi-asset : $2.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion.

: $2.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion. Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Fixed-income : $99.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.19 billion.

: $99.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.19 billion. Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets : $7.55 billion versus $7.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.55 billion versus $7.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Multi-asset : $126 million compared to the $127.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $126 million compared to the $127.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. Product Type - Separate Accounts - Money market : $172.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.34 billion.

: $172.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.34 billion. Revenue- Administrative service fees, net-affiliates : $101.11 million compared to the $99.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $101.11 million compared to the $99.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenue- Other service fees, net : $34.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

: $34.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%. Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net: $287.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $283.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Shares of Federated Hermes have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.