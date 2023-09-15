Federated Hermes (FHI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Federated Hermes in Focus

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes (FHI) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -4.98% so far this year. The one of the nation's largest managers of money market funds is paying out a dividend of $0.28 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.25% compared to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 2.9% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.66%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.12 is up 3.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Federated Hermes has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.21%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Federated Hermes's current payout ratio is 34%, meaning it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FHI is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $3.27 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 8.28%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FHI is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

