Federated Hermes (FHI) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes (FHI) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 7.16%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.34 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.44%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield is 2.96%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.47%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.36 is up 2.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Federated Hermes has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.78%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Federated Hermes's current payout ratio is 27%, meaning it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FHI is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $5.06 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 1.61%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FHI is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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