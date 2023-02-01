Federated Hermes Cuts Stake in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.64MM shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). This represents 9.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 16.78MM shares and 13.92% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.94% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies is $23.66. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 107.94% from its latest reported closing price of $11.38.

The projected annual revenue for Dynavax Technologies is $310MM, a decrease of 57.69%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 11.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DVAX is 0.1347%, a decrease of 19.6791%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 125,274K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,607,109 shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,201,199 shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 11.67% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 6,572,140 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,869,131 shares, representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 29.27% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 6,518,499 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980,047 shares, representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 5,855,336 shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,809,830 shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 1.76% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,848,585 shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,525,100 shares, representing a decrease of 28.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 32.18% over the last quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza.

