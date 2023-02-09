Federated Hermes Cuts Stake in AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB). This represents 4.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 2.37MM shares and 8.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.35% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $32.77. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.35% from its latest reported closing price of $25.53.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is $15MM, an increase of 243.21%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 14.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.12%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 33,556K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,521K shares representing 26.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,629K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,526K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 66.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 252.80% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,467K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 47.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 130.39% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.