Federated Hermes Cuts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.28MM shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.15MM shares and 7.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.56% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is $38.00. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.56% from its latest reported closing price of $30.26.

The projected annual revenue for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is $544MM, an increase of 12.30%. The projected annual EPS is $1.86, an increase of 16.89%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMPH is 0.1446%, a decrease of 8.2918%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 34,309K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,791,360 shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625,256 shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 12.84% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,999,600 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 9.45% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,135,000 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,092,242 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091,904 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 15.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 831,477 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861,456 shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

