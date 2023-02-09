Federated Hermes Cuts Stake in Alector (ALEC)

Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Alector Inc (ALEC). This represents 3.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 4.57MM shares and 5.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.37% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alector is $20.63. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 120.37% from its latest reported closing price of $9.36.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is $173MM, an increase of 30.16%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEC is 0.09%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 58,313K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,057K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,384K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 7.54% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,225K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,044K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing a decrease of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 29.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,743K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 49.24% over the last quarter.

Alector Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs.

