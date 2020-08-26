Federated Hermes Builds Presence in Latin America With PICTON

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI and PICTON S.A. have agreed to provide the latter’s institutional clients in Latin America access to certain Federated Hermes funds.

PICTON is an independent investment firm, serving high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors in Latin America. Also, the company is one of the leading third-party fund distributors in the region, with local offices in Chile, Colombia and Peru, and strategic alliances in Mexico and Brazil.

With the move, Federated Hermes will strengthen its presence in the Latin America pension funds industry. Also, per the agreement, the company will be able to cater to the needs of institutional customers across the region on a private-offering basis.

Also, PICTON will be providing the necessary due diligence, product information and analysis to institutional clients and serve as an intermediary between clients and Federated Hermes.

Bryan Burke, head of global accounts and Latin America at Federated Hermes, said, "With their experience and strong local knowledge of markets in Chile, Colombia and Peru, we are pleased to work with PICTON to market Federated Hermes' products in the region."

Patricio Mebus, head of mutual funds distribution at PICTON, said, "We look forward to a strong relationship driven by Federated Hermes' investment capabilities and our broad and deep knowledge of institutional clients."

Our Take

In the last few years, Federated inked deals and thereby expanded operations in the U.K. and Chile. Notably, the company continues to seek alliances and acquisitions to expand its business in Europe and the Asia Pacific region as well as in the United States, which is encouraging.

Additionally, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 3% in the past three months compared with 6% growth recorded by the industry.

Other Stocks to Consider

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Moreover, this Zacks #1 Ranked (Strong Buy) stock has declined nearly 1% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Further, the company’s shares have gained 12.1% in the past three months. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Additionally, the stock has jumped 26.2% in the past three months. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

