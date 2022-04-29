Federated (FHI) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, AUM Increases

Federated Hermes FHI reported first-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 61 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. Further, the figure compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 75 cents.



Controlled operating expenses and improved assets under management (AUM) were driving factors. Also, FHI’s liquidity position was strong. Yet, reduced net investment advisory fees and net service fees were deterrents.



Net income was $55.9 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $74.5 million.

Revenues Fall, Operating Expenses Decline, AUM Rises

Total revenues declined 5% year over year to $324.8 million. The year-over-year downside stemmed from a decrease in all fees. Nonetheless, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.7.



Net investment advisory fees dropped 6% year over year to $233 million. In addition, administrative service fees fell 1% to $73.5 million. Net service fees (other) declined 5% to $18.3 million.



During the quarter, Federated derived 27% of its revenues from money market assets, 45% from equity, 18% from fixed-income assets, 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset, and the remaining 1% from sources other than managed assets.



Federated recorded net non-operating expenses of $11.7 million against a net non-operating income of $1.9 million earned in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses slipped 1% year over year to $240.8 million. The decline resulted primarily on decreased compensation and a related expense.



As of Mar 31, 2021, total AUM came in at a record $631.1 billion, up 1% year over year. Average managed assets summed $647.2 billion, up 5% year over year.

Asset Position Improves

Federated witnessed money-market assets of $420.6 billion, up from $419.1 in the year-ago period. Further, fixed-income assets were up 7% to $92.1 billion.



Equity assets of $91.7 billion rose 5% year over year. In addition, alternative/private market assets increased 1% to $23.1 billion.



As of Mar 31, 2022, cash and other investments were $457.5 million and a total long-term debt was $397.4 million compared with $426.7 million and $223.4 million, respectively, as of Dec 31, 2021.

Dividend Update

During the first quarter, Federated declared a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on May 13, 2022 to its shareholders of record as of May 6, 2022.

Our Viewpoint

Federated displays substantial growth potential, supported by its diverse asset and product mix as well as a solid liquidity position. Acquisitions are also anticipated to be beneficial for FHI. Though uncertain markets pose a concern, higher AUM and prudent cost management will likely aid its bottom-line performance.

