Federated (FHI) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates on Higher Expenses
Federated Investors FHI reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 63 cents that lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. However, the figure compared favorably with the prior-year quarter earnings of 54 cents.
First-quarter results reflected elevated expenses. Also, the company reported non-operating expenses, marred by the coronavirus outbreak. However, higher revenues and improved assets under management (AUM) were positives. Also, the company’s liquidity position was strong.
Net income was $64.2 million compared with $54.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues Climb on Higher AUM, Costs Escalate
First-quarter total revenues climbed 17% year over year to $359.2 million. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $351 million. Top-line growth mainly stemmed from higher average money market and equity assets.
Also, net investment advisory fees jumped 14% year over year to $240.7 million. In addition, administrative service fees grew 33% to $72.2 million. Further, net service fees (other) jumped 11% to $46.3 million.
During the first quarter, Federated derived 43% of its revenues from money-market assets, 51% from equity and fixed-income assets, 5% from alternative/private markets and multi asset, and the remaining 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the market value of investments, the company recorded non-operating expenses of $7 million in the quarter against income of $1.6 million a year ago.
Total operating expenses escalated 13% year over year to $266.4 million. The rise was primarily due to higher distribution, systems and communications, and compensation and professional fees.
Asset Position Steady
As of Mar 31, 2020, total AUM was a record $605.8 billion — up 25% year over year. Average managed assets were $580.2 billion, up 22%.
Federated witnessed money-market assets of $451.3 billion, up 42% from the year-ago period. Further, fixed-income assets grew 1% year over year to $64.7 billion.
Nevertheless, equity assets of $68.2 billion declined 15% year over year. Also, multi-assets decreased 18% to $3.5 billion.
As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and other investments were $381 million and total long-term debt was $195 million compared with $340.6 million and $100 million, respectively, as of Dec 31, 2019.
Our Viewpoint
Federated displays substantial growth potential, supported by its diverse asset and product mix as well as a solid liquidity position. In addition, acquisitions are anticipated to be beneficial for the company. Though elevated expenses pose a concern, higher revenues could aid its bottom-line performance.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Currently, Federated carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s WDR first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 32 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Also, the bottom line declined 24% year over year.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.87, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The reported figure was in line with the year-ago quarter.
Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG first-quarter 2020 economic earnings of $3.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. However, the bottom line declined 3.1% year over year.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Free Stock Analysis Report
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.