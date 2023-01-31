Federal Tax Brackets and Rates [2022 + 2023]

It’s tax season! So, as you gather documents for your tax preparer or sit down to file your own return, you’re probably wondering how big your tax bill will be this year. That’s going to depend in large part on which of the seven federal tax brackets you fall into for the 2022 tax year. Which tax bracket you’re in depends on your taxable income and filing status. Each of the federal income tax brackets are also tied to one of the seven different federal income tax rates. But if you’re in a higher tax bracket, that doesn’t mean all of your income is taxed at the bracket’s corresponding tax rate. As discussed further below, only that portion of your taxable income that falls within each bracket is taxed at the tax rate tied to that bracket. As a result, if you’re in the highest tax bracket, any taxable income below that bracket’s threshold amount for your filing status will be taxed at lower federal income tax rates. If you’re trying to determine how much you’ll owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), read on. We’ll lay out the seven tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 in easy-to-understand tables, provide mathematical examples of how those brackets work, and explain how to get a clearer understanding of what you owe with effective tax rates. Federal Income Tax Rates for 2022 A progressive tax system administered by the IRS is used to generate revenue from U.S. taxpayers. Basically, that means you pay income tax at a higher rate as your income increases. This is different from a flat-rate tax system, which a growing number of states use, which applies a single tax rate to all taxpayers, regardless of their income. While a flat-rate system is easier to understand and apply, many people believe a progressive tax system more fairly imposes income taxes across different income levels. The U.S. tax code currently utilizes seven tax rates, but they have recently changed and are set to change again in a few years. Tax reform legislation passed in 2018 lowered the federal income tax rates associated with five of the seven tax brackets. Before the 2018 tax year, the federal tax rates were 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35%, and 39.6%. Beginning with the 2018 tax year, the federal income tax rates are 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. However, these lower tax rates are scheduled to expire after 2025, at

